Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Update

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZON. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HZON traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,935. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

