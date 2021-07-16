Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce sales of $56.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $54.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $230.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $238.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $240.63 million, with estimates ranging from $230.90 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.88. 1,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $741.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.30. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.