HRT Financial LP Acquires 18,414 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 432.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.14% of City worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in City by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in City by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in City by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.72. City Holding has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

