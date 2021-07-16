HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 27,274 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Materion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $72.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. Materion Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

