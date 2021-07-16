HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 507,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.22% of Asensus Surgical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ASXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

