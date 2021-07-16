HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 25,438 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,532,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,658,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.