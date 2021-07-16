HRT Financial LP Invests $1.73 Million in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.05% of Mercury General at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,330,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercury General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,580,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth about $3,860,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,467,000 after buying an additional 193,615 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Mercury General by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCY stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

