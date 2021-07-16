HRT Financial LP Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 889,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after buying an additional 364,285 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after buying an additional 261,747 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 121,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

PRIM stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.