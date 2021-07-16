HRT Financial LP Purchases 1,897 Shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in CM Life Sciences were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CM Life Sciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 656,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS CMLFU opened at $12.76 on Friday. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

