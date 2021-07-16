HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.