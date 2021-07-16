Hudson Pacific Properties’ (HPP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

HPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

HPP opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -694.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $148,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,100 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $103,015,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after buying an additional 86,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

