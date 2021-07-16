Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $490.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Humana's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is well-poised for growth on the back of strong Medicare business, which has been performing well for several quarters. The company’s Medicaid business has also been contributing to its top line for years now. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. Its 2021 guidance impresses. For the current year, adjusted EPS for 2021 is expected in the range of $21.25-$21.75. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. Strong operating cash flows are an added advantage. However, its escalating costs weigh on the bottom line. The company is likely to continue incurring elevated costs due to COVID-19 testing. Its weak ROE bothers the company.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $6.82 on Friday, reaching $466.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.99. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 164.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 44.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

