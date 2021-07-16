Humaniq Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $79,584.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $79,584.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.11 or 0.00834315 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.