Hutner Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.4% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,455,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 39,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.93. 67,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,699. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

