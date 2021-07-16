Hutner Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 538,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period.

NYSE:PML traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.90. 95,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,496. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $15.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

