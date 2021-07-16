HyperExchange (HX) Price Hits $0.0056

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a market cap of $332,792.94 and approximately $4,063.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00107728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00145825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,040.76 or 1.00201516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

