Hyperion Price Hits $0.0102 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $25,704.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00811571 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

