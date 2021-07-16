IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

IMG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.51.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$3.54. 620,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,496. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$3.54 and a one year high of C$7.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.2991803 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

