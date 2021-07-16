Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Reaches $11,493.32

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $11,493.32 or 0.36577921 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $4,384.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00102671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00145360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,411.93 or 0.99969600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

