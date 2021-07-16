ichi.farm Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00108244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00146508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,165.67 or 1.00135218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

