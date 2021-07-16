ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Position Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 12.15% of ICU Medical worth $529,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in ICU Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $195.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $51,499,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

