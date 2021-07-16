ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 84,734 shares.The stock last traded at $195.67 and had previously closed at $203.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $2,568,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.