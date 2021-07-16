IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of IG Acquisition worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 90,494 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 718,800 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. IG Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

