ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $12,470,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $11,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.