Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,990 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $147,975.10.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $78,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00.

Impinj stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,585. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

