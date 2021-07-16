Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak Sells 3,845 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

