Independent Family Office LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,898. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.43.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

