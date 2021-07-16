Independent Family Office LLC Sells 337 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

