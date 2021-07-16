indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down to $8.88

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.64. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 10,882 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDI. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 0.17.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

