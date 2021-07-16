Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

