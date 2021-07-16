Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

INBX stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

