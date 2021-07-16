INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in INmune Bio by 40.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INMB. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

