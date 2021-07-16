Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Innospec worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

IOSP stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

