Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Inotiv stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.91. 441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,954. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $457.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inotiv will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inotiv news, insider John E. Sagartz bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $49,995.40. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $13,623,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $6,270,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $1,577,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

