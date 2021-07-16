Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Inpex stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.
Inpex Company Profile
