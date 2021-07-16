Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Inpex stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.