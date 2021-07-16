Insider Buying: GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Major Shareholder Acquires 299,102 Shares of Stock

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L purchased 299,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,143,562.02. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 567,454 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $7,422,298.32.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L acquired 50,200 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $601,396.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 121,869 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $1,546,517.61.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.23 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million. Analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

