Insider Buying: GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Major Shareholder Acquires 50,200 Shares of Stock

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $601,396.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 567,454 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $7,422,298.32.

On Thursday, May 20th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 121,869 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $1,546,517.61.

On Monday, June 21st, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L acquired 299,102 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $3,143,562.02.

GCMG stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

