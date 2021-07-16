Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

