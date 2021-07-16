Insider Buying: M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Purchases £149.82 in Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider Clare Bousfield acquired 66 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £149.82 ($195.74).

M&G stock opened at GBX 223.80 ($2.92) on Friday. M&G plc has a 52-week low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.84.

MNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 232.50 ($3.04).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

