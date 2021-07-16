Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,599,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,179,099.10.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,338.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,643.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,175.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00.

NHK stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.17. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$83.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.82.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.