Insider Buying: Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Major Shareholder Acquires $82,700.00 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Advisors L.P. Ortelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 54,737 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $448,843.40.

On Thursday, June 24th, Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 28,076 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $229,661.68.

On Thursday, June 10th, Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 31,529 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $267,681.21.

NYSE:TREC opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

