Insider Buying: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Major Shareholder Acquires 370,000 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp bought 370,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,030,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $73.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

