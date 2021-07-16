Insider Selling: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Major Shareholder Sells 2,675,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Ault Global stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. 2,662,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,601,846. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ault Global in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Ault Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

