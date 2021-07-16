Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells 6,672 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 6,672 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $517,213.44.

Shares of BLKB opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

