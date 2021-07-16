Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Chairman Sells $2,646,400.00 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $2,646,400.00.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.28. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

