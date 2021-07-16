Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total value of $11,993,000.00.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $1,929,414.76.

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $226.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.07. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Coupa Software by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

