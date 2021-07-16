Insider Selling: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Sells 15,521 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.93 million, a PE ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.