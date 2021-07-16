Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $14,235,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $167.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,856,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

