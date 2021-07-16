Insider Selling: Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

Shares of HSC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.68. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

