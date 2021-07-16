Insider Selling: Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.
Shares of HSC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.68. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
