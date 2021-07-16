Insider Selling: Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Sells 68,341 Shares of Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,769,518.39.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.42. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,993,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,802 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,016 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.